Editorial: Did the threat of strikes lead to a cut in the number of train services to the Open?

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday July 18 2025:

​Has Translink prioritised the needs of its staff over the needs of the many people who have travelled to Northern Ireland to see the Open?

​The News Letter asked questions about the train provision to Portrush yesterday morning after we got reports of crowding on several train lines. Most of our queries were unanswered.

Translink is running a reduced weekend train timetable all week – not just on the 14th and 15th, which would have been reasonable as they are holidays. It might even have been reasonable to run a weekend timetable all week if the Open was not on. But readers told us of rush hour trains that were standing room only yesterday morning from Bangor to Belfast. This is no surprise when instead of the normal five trains from Bangor to Belfast between 8 and 9am there are only two. From Lisburn to Belfast one of our journalists said he had to walk between carriages to find a space even to stand!

Did it not occur to Translink that some people from these places might take their advice that this is a time to take the train? Yet as of yesterday afternoon all special trains – except the 425am – from Belfast to Portrush until Sunday are sold out. And Translink – the company that only recently introduced ticket machines at big stations 40 years after Great Britain – has such a confusing website that it is not even clear that there are special trains until you scroll down its website. Someone who does not know to do that would go to the timetables above, which don’t even list special train services.

Translink did not answer our query as to whether many of its staff are still on holiday. And there was a disgraceful threat of strikes over the Open (it has, only as of this morning, finally been lifted).