Editorial: Does Sue Gray now have even more say over NI in her new role as envoy for the 'regions and nations'?

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday October 7 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The controversial former civil servant Sue Gray has quit as chief of staff to the prime minister.

Ms Gray, who was reportedly pushing her own agenda at the heart of government, including demanding that the GAA get a massively expensive new stadium at Casement in west Belfast, said that she "risked becoming a distraction".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC had found that she was earning more than the prime minister she was advising, Sir Keir Starmer.

Ms Gray had been a civil servant in Whitehall, in highly influential but low profile roles. As director-general of the Propriety and Ethics team of the Cabinet Office after 2012, she often led investigations into government mishaps. She investigated ministers and, in a later civil service role, even investigated the then prime minister Boris Johnson over ‘partygate’. Yet for someone who adjudicated ministers and officials in the most ruthless way, and held them to the highest possible standards, she seemed not to have an understanding of what is, and is not, acceptable in government when it came to her own roles.

In 2019, when Sinn Fein was keeping Stormont down, Ms Gray was the top civil servant in finance in NI, and she signed a joint letter with the Scottish and Welsh finance ministers, both left-wing politicians, to the Conservative government, criticising plans to change certain work pensions. Only the News Letter looked at this apparent breach of official impartiality.