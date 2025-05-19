Editorial: DUP issue a feeble statement after meeting the leader of an Irish government that has the sheer nerve to sue the UK on legacy

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday May 20 2025:

​The DUP description of its meeting with Simon Harris yesterday on legacy is worrying.

On what basis did party leaders engage on the issue with an Irish government that has the nerve to sue the UK on legacy? If the DUP agrees that Dublin’s legal action is hypocritical why did its press release not say so?

Mr Harris, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, at Stormont yesterday sermonised – again – that the atrocious murder of Sean Brown must get a public inquiry, as he did when he last met UK ministers. Yet the DUP had a “constructive exchange” with him and wants “ongoing engagement”. The party remains “disappointed” by Ireland’s legacy approach.

Disappointed? Are they not outraged that a government that has operated a flagrant de facto amnesty for IRA, as admitted by the ex Irish justice minister Michael McDowell, then sued the UK over its proposed conditional amnesty? If so, good – but then emphasise it. And if DUP engagement with Mr Harris was tougher than their feeble statement conveys, we look forward to hearing how.

Four Belfast judges (one high court, three appeal) ordered a Brown public inquiry (cost £40+ million) when by far the biggest number of Troubles victims, those of the IRA, have no prospect of such scrutiny. This case must go to the Supreme Court to clarify if judges or government ministers govern. Yet a Labour government that has been spineless on legacy might just strike a deal to give the Brown case lesser but still special treatment, then offer Ireland further reform to legacy bodies that make them even more likely to focus on allegations against UK state forces so that Ireland drops its writ.