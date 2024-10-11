Editorial: Farce of Ireland moralising on the legacy of Troubles

Morning View

​On and on goes the legacy scandal, albeit with moments of farce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Yesterday, the Irish premier was in Washington DC meeting President Joe Biden. Simon Harris, in reflecting Ireland’s gushing one-sided support for Palestine, that has helped make the Republic one of the western states most hostile to Israel, said “there are real parallels that we can see in the plight and the struggle of the Palestinian people [with Ireland’s own history]”.

Then, as we report on page six, he had the nerve to moralise about the way the legacy of terrorism has been handled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harris talked about the “reset in Anglo Irish relations that myself and Prime Minister Starmer have under way”. A reset that has been characterised by, it seems, an almost total capitulation by Hilary Benn and Sir Keir to an Ireland that has had the audacity to sue the UK on legacy, when unionists and successive UK governments have failed to demand that if investigations are going to turn against the security forces then there will be heavy scrutiny of the IRA – the organisation that more than any other plunged Northern Ireland into the Troubles and kept them there.

In any half sane political environment the Alliance Party, UUP, DUP, TUV and Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Tories would all make such balance non negotiable, if need be in the form of unilateral investigations into the Provisionals, to rebalance the multiple, lengthy and vastly expensive probes into claims against the security forces.

Instead the country that refused to extradite IRA terrorists over 30 years, leading to murders along the border, has never been made to face scrutiny for that, has given those terrorists a de facto amnesty, and far from being criticised for suing the UK is being pandered to by Labour.