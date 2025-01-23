Editorial: Fewer MOT tests will reduce the backlog and help protect Northern Ireland's excellent system
The public is being asked its view on a change to the MOT testing arrangements in Northern Ireland.
The proposal is to decrease such tests from annually to every other year for vehicles that are new.
Stormont’s Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd says that, with modern vehicles built to high standards, they should be safer and therefore the consideration of biennial MOT testing is timely.
It is estimated that moving to biennial testing for cars between four and 10 years old and light goods vehicles between three and 10 years old would remove approximately 253,000 (26%) of one million vehicles from the testing regime each year.
This will help to end the chronic delays in getting tests in the province.
There is an important subtext to this proposal, that is rarely discussed: it is NI’s excellent MOT testing methods. Unlike the rest of the UK, we have specially constructed centres that carry out independent, professional tests.
In England, for example, people take their vehicle to authorised garages which can both diagnose what work is needed on the car, then carry out the said work, and issue a certificate of road worthiness.
This is a convenient system for drivers, but is a hopeless one for society. It means, inevitably, that there is a conflict of interest on the part of the garage that is assessing the vehicle, and so is able to give itself work. Despite supposed safeguards against this possible conflict of interest, there is a higher rate of vehicle failure in Great Britain compared to NI. In other words, motorists can have faith that the independence of the system here is working. However, there is a real risk that foolish politicians get frustrated with the delays, and privatise MOT tests.
We already accept that there is no need to test vehicles that are one or two or three years old, and nor is there a need to test every year from four years. A test at six years and eight should suffice. Weather or not the next test after that – the annual tests – should be at nine years or ten needs further debate. But some reduction in tests should help to protect NI’s excellent MOT system.