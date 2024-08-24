Editorial: If anyone was due a pay rise in Northern Ireland, NHS consultants were

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday August 24 2024:

​Doctors are the lynchpin of any health system. ​They are among the most highly trained professionals.

To get to the very top of their field consultant physicians often study for a five year medical degree, then perhaps a postgrad, followed by years as a junior doctor. For specialists it can take 15 or 20 long years of experience, through what used to be called house officer and registrar, to consultant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is good reason for this. If someone operates on your brain, for example, they must be very, very skilled. A patient would expect no less.

And having dedicated decades of their life to building such expertise, they rightly expect to be well paid. They are. On the NHS their salary scale is from about £90,000 to £120,000. From roughly three times average earnings to four times. Those who work in a specialty where they can do private practice earn far more. But this is modest remuneration in the medical world. Consultants in England have a slightly higher NHS scale. Specialist doctors in Australia, Canada and the US earn more than twice as much. Even consultants in the Republic working in its own state health system earn almost twice as much as their NI counterparts.

Consultants in NI have also been robbed of distinction awards, which took a tiny number of the very best up to the level of judge’s pay, as is due the top state servants. This was politically cowardly because Stormont would never cut pay of the judiciary.