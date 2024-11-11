Editorial: In the absence of real change in the party, Sinn Fein should steer clear of remembrance events

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday November 11 2024:

Michelle O’Neill keeps anointing herself as ‘first minister for all’.​

If the Sinn Fein leader had made what unionists felt were real attempts to rise to the level implied by that self-proclaimed title, then many of them would have welcomed her at the cenotaph in Belfast yesterday.

Ms O’Neill has been generously afforded the benefit of the doubt by unionists since becoming first minister of Northern Ireland earlier this year. At the installation meeting of MLAs at Stormont, only the gentlest references to the IRA’s past terrorism were made by the DUP, via Emma Little Pengelly. It would not have been easy for the biggest unionist party to tear into Sinn Fein when it had just agreed to get back into coalition with them. So it was left to Jim Allister to point out what Sinn Fein had defended during the Troubles, and Ms O’Neill said was unavoidable, in terms of past IRA terror.

It is curious that Martin McGuinness, who unlike Ms O’Neill was once an IRA commander, made more reconciliatory steps as deputy first minister than his successor has done. If one was to be charitable to Ms O’Neill, it would be to say that ex Provisionals have a street cred among their followers that make it easier for them to make compromises of tone and detail.

Ms O’Neill has presided over an array of scandals: the Bobby Storey IRA funeral mass covid breach, the distortion of the PSNI Ormeau Road incident in which the officers were treated appallingly, and the handling of sex abuse scandals, to which going to this service was maybe a bid to distract voters.