Editorial: Intertrade UK is a welcome development for NI businesses navigating the Irish Sea border

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday March 1 2025:

​The long-awaited establishment of Intertrade UK is a welcome development for the many Northern Ireland businesses – not to mention consumers – impacted by the Irish Sea border.

​The panel has an impressive range of experts from the business world, who have already seen the impact the Windsor Framework has had on internal UK trade.

It will be headed up by former first minister Baroness Foster – who will have advice from Dr Esmond Birnie, Suzanne Wylie, Angela McGowan, Kirsty McManus and Roger Pollen.

However, it is still unclear how the organisation will be staffed and resourced. That will be critical to its success, because while it has a wealth of expertise at the top – it is likely to be overwhelmed with businesses requiring support to navigate the internal trade border.

The Safeguarding the Union command paper was clear that the new organisation would provide the “information and clarification that businesses need to simplify and reduce unnecessary burdens in making their goods and services available in all parts of the UK”.

That will be no mean feat. The rules are incredibly complex and continually changing as European Union laws and regulations are introduced and amended constantly.

Intertrade UK is also tasked with monitoring whether the controversial red lane arrangement – essentially a full EU customs border for manufacturing in particular – is interfering with internal trade where it shouldn’t be.