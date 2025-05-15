Editorial: It is no wonder that unionists are wary about the deals over the Irish Sea border

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday May 16 2025:

​More than a year ago, something unfortunate happened in politics in Northern Ireland.​

Unionists were, in effect, told that the Irish Sea border was gone. Crafty language was used by the UK government and the DUP to avoid that exact phrase but it was the essence of the claim.

What this claim did was confuse voters.

After all, trade borders are extraordinarily complicated and in a society as small as Northern Ireland, few people understand such things well (even though there are thousands of highly educated and highly intelligent business and political and legal professionals).

But in one sense the Irish Sea border was straightforward: the main location of legal change between the EU and the UK, particularly insofar as it related to goods, moved from the land border – the actual frontier between the two jurisdictions – to the Irish Sea.

In the run-up to this development, EU and Irish officials talked about de-dramatising the sea border. They talked about scanning and unobtrusive ways to check goods between Great Britain and NI. This was hypocritical because Ireland and the EU would not tolerate the land border being the main point of legal change, even if there were no checks.

In other words, the absence of checks is not the issue. The main issue is the point of legal change.

Over a long period of time the mitigating of checks, through the various deals since the NI Protocol was agreed, have not eradicated the border.

Gradually, unionists have come to see this. Hence the growing disillusionment that we report over that border.