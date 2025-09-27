Editorial: It is reasonable for councils to explore environmental alternatives to traditional burials

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday September 27 2025:

​Climate friendly burials could be set to take place in Northern Ireland with an option for people’s remains to grow into trees.

​We reported on this proposal yesterday.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) agreed to a further debate on an Alliance proposal to lower the environmental impact of burial and cremations. But a DUP councillor wondered if there was demand for a move away from traditional services.

The environmental idea at first sounds distasteful, perhaps even grotesque. But it might in fact be a fair option to offer to bereaved families.

Cremation itself was once controversial. It did not even become an accepted alternative to burial until a century ago, at the very end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th, when it began to be used in England.

For many decades it was something that caused great unease in Britain both to people of religious faith and none, because burning a body seemed almost to desecrate the former physical integrity of the dead person.

Now in England it is by far the most common form of funeral process, given the high population density in that country and the lack of room for burial plots. Even in Northern Ireland, where we have far more space per person, the crematorium at Roselawn has been at capacity for years.

Cremations are not controversial among Christians as once they were. Proponents of the LCCC idea make a reasonable point when they cite the “environmental impact of traditional burial and cremation practices, including … chemical pollution, and long-term land use challenges”.