Editorial: ‘Joey 25’ has been fitting tribute to a sporting icon, Joey Dunlop
The last of the ‘Joey 25’ celebration events in Northern Ireland marking 25 years since the tragic passing of motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop took place last weekend at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down.
A series of special tributes to the revered Ballymoney man, widely regarded as one of this country’s greatest ever sporting ambassadors, began in his home town in May, when an estimated crowd of around 20,000 turned out to pay homage to the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner.
Many of Joey’s former racing machines, which were paraded through Ballymoney by famous riders including World Superbike champions Jonathan Rea and Carl Fogarty in May, were on show again at Bishopscourt on Saturday and Sunday.
The enthusiastic reception from fans and warm words from Joey’s former rivals and team-mates in attendance, including Roger Marshall and Phillip McCallen, were a fitting end to the ‘Joey 25’ commemoration tributes, which were fully endorsed by the Dunlop family.
The display at Bishopscourt is likely to have been the final time that so many of Joey’s machines will be together at one event, such are the logistical challenges and costs involved.
There will be further tributes to Joey on the Isle of Man later this month, where he enjoyed so much of his greatest victories during a glittering career.
His nephew, Michael, will ride a replica of the Honda machine that Joey famously raced to victory in the Formula 1 race at the TT 25 years ago, in a special parade lap around the Mountain Course.
The success of these events bears testimony to Joey’s lasting legacy a quarter of a century on from his passing, and while the parade lap by Michael on the Isle of Man – now the TT record-holder with 33 wins – will be the curtain call for the anniversary tributes, Joey’s legend will continue to endure for generations to come.