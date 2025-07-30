Editorial: Jon Burrows will be a huge addition to unionist politics

Morning View

​The elevation of Jon Burrows to Stormont is a major triumph for both the Ulster Unionist Party and unionism more widely.

​For years unionism has had low morale and has been politically confused, seeming to lurch between being hardline and weak. It has struggled to attract talent, and when it does – for example in the case of the hugely decorated former military leader Colonel Tim Collins – the talent has seemingly been unable to advance.

There have been at times ridiculous local candidate decisions at Stormont and council level that has seen quality politicians losing out, sometimes while a lesser personality is pushed either for parochial or for woke reasons, to increase the representation of some group or other.

Some people have been elevated to these elected forums only to show little interest in policy.

What unionism really needs is simple, but very hard to find: It needs people who are able, who come across well, who are moderate at times when moderation is apt but very firm indeed on core matters of principle at this moment of perpetual republican agitation – amidst a succession of Westminster governments that are weak in the face of a nationalist Ireland that cannot be assuaged.

Above all it needs politicians who are not venal – ie not mainly interested in benefiting themselves but in tackling the deep, deep problems that unionism faces. Jon Burrows has shown himself a brave and almost lone challenger to a range of shocking episodes, such as the scapegoating of the Ormeau Road PSNI officers, the readily believed lies about sectarianism in the police from a fantasist called ‘Sean’ and the disgraceful saga around the police ombudsman.