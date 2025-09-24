Editorial: Journalists must be able to protect their sources fully - such protection is an essential component of a free and open society

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday September 24 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The freedom of press and proper democracy are inextricably linked.​

It is so easy to say these things but it is true – such rights are not universally accepted, and are fragile in societies where they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matter is in the news today because a report has found that the PSNI unlawfully used covert powers to attempt to uncover eight journalists’ sources. As we report on page 10, Angus McCullough KC found that 21 attempts were made to identify reporters’ sources prior to 2015. Mr McCullough examined the issue after a tribunal ruled as unlawful an undercover police operation to unmask the sources for a leak to Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey in their documentary on the heinous loyalist massacre at Loughinisland.

Happily, Mr McCullough found no sign that PSNI surveillance of journalists or lawyers is widespread or that PSNI powers are being routinely abused in relation to journalists. It would be an outrage – and indeed surprising – if it was otherwise.

This process has in a way shown that the boundaries between police operational ability to investigate matters and press freedom are both still intact and that, when not, failures can be exposed and thoroughly investigated.

Even so, there should be no complacency around the essential requirement that journalists can protect their sources. Otherwise people within institutions, or with information on wrongdoing, would not talk to the media. Such communication is vital in an open society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad