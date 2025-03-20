Editorial: ​King’s visit a morale boost to police officers in Northern Ireland

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday March 20 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In some of the finest weather of the year, their Majesties the King Charles III and Queen Camilla began a visit to Northern Ireland yesterday.​

Their trip to the province will continue today, which will also be sunny and almost warm, expected to reach 16 degrees Celsius in places, before they return to England tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appearance of the king and king in Commercial Court, dubbed the most attractive street in Northern Ireland (see the picture on page three), helped to showcase Belfast’s now bustling Cathedral Quarter.

Their visit to the Duke of York bar comes as Belfast is revealed today to have the UK’s largest pub music scene outside of London, with more than 350 venues hosting live music in Northern Ireland’s capital.

The accolade comes in new research from the music licensing and copyright company PRS For Music and the British Beer And Pub Association (BBPA), which found that the 2021 Unesco City Of Music beat out the likes of Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool when it came to possessing pubs which regularly host live music events.

With the cruise ship season getting under way, in which Belfast is now a popular stopover, that music recognition is a reminder that the city is thriving culturally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How pleasing therefore to get such a royal visit in the earliest days of spring.

Above all, it was good to see King Charles visit the PSNI’s main sporting area, Newforge in south Belfast.

NI has a long tradition of policing excellence, yet the police service is badly in need of funding. The financial shortfall is particularly regrettable given the money that is frittered away on other things in NI, including indeed the vast sums paid in historic legacy cases that chase the security forces, including the RUC.