Editorial: Labour has been weak towards both the European Union and Ireland, who have taken advantage of that weakness

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday October 11 2025:

Almost every week there is fresh evidence of the scale of the Irish Sea border.

​The frontier between Northern Ireland and Great Britain is complex, and has been emerging in stages, so it has taken time for most observers to understand its big impact. But this is not good enough for the EU, which is blackmailing the UK government by refusing to hold detailed talks about an SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) deal, on animal and plant life, until the internal UK barrier is enforced to its standards.

If we set aside the constitutional outrage of the UK have lost control of swathes of its economy in part of its own territory, relating not just to movements of materials but also to rules that have influence in spheres beyond physical goods, there is another point to make about intransigence in Brussels: who can blame it for taking a robust approach to Labour leaders so bad at negotiation?

A UK government that somehow failed to understand that signalling an enthusiastic desire to ‘reset’ relations with the EU would embolden it? Labour seemed not to see that you can be friendly with negotiating opponents but tough too.

The same point – that weakness will be exploited – was not understood with regard to Ireland too. Labour held a summit in March in which leading members of the government gushed about an Ireland that is not merely suing Britain, but doing so on hypocritical grounds (it objected to the former UK government’s conditional amnesty legacy plan, despite Ireland operating a flagrant amnesty for the IRA).