News Letter editorial on Tuesday August 5 2024:

​It is the norm for governments to make election pledges, often enshrined in their manifesto, that they ultimately do not implement.​

This Labour government, however, made a raft of foolish pledges from which they have had to retreat.

They talked as if a crackdown on migrant gang couriers would make a difference, as if immigrants themselves have no agency in the matter. But migrants are not merely forced on to boats by gangs. Now boat crossings have worsened.

They promised to end new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, yet are on the brink of reversing a policy that will undermine our already limited energy self-reliance, and boost the energy that comes from polluting other nations.

They made radical pledges on Net Zero from which they are likely to have to retreat. They offered a raft of expensive pay awards to the public sector, without demanding productivity gains, that have – as forecasts by critics -been met with fresh pay demands.

They pledged employment law reform that will make business wary of employing people and are rethinking that. They retreated on attempts to curb the winter fuel allowance. And Sir Keir Starmer considered much-needed welfare reform before being scared off that too. It is a lamentable record.

Now another of their foolish pledges is a looming problem. Labour committed to removing minimum wage age bands in which workers under 18 have a minimum wage of £10 as opposed to 12.21. Now the government is consulting on this plan (ie stalling for time).