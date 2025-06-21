Editorial: ​Leo Varadkar focuses on Nigel Farage rather than the failures of his own politicians in Ireland

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday June 21 2025

​Once again last Thursday – once again – the BBC programme The View was giving prominence to the supposed ‘New’ Ireland debate.

​This time it was an interview with Leo Varadkar, who has found a new role at the helm of the demands for constitutional change. Having an informed and articulate critic of this supposed debate, on the programme, Dr Pete Shirlow, does not bring balance to it. Imagine if the BBC repeatedly hosted debates on the need for NI to form a central part of a new, post-Brexit UK, with a succession of prominent political voices calling for such. Then having republican counter voices on such panel discussions would not alter the fact that the premise of the debate was for change.

The BBC, and Mr Varadkar himself, might argue that constitutional change is happening anyway, hence the need for coverage. But, to the dismay of Sinn Fein, it is not happening. The polling on support for an all Ireland did tighten slightly in the years after Brexit but has latterly not moved much, with consistent majorities for staying in the UK, when people who ‘don’t know’ are removed.

For all the many things that this newspaper thinks the Labour Party has got wrong in Northern Ireland over a year in government, it is admirable that Hilary Benn has said that the criteria for holding a border poll is clear in the Belfast Agreement, and does not need to be changed (as agitators demand).