Editorial: Little thought is given to savers when it comes to the debate around interest rates

News Letter editorial on Monday March 21 2025:

​Interest rates are on hold again, and many reports on that refer to pain for borrowers.

​It undoubtedly is pain for borrowers, and will put pressure on families already struggling with the cost of living. And indeed, homeowners already struggling with a large mortgage because house prices are so high.

This is a complex problem – for more than a decade governments have been struggling how to prevent recession, first caused by the financial crash, then by seemingly permanent sluggishness, next by covid and now by the aftermath of all of those things. But it is important to remember that since about 2008 savers have been almost entirely neglected. In other words, the very reasonable and fair concerns about the pressures on borrowers have been the focus of policymakers, and savers have not got a look in.

Anyone saving in banks over that time will have lost money in real terms after inflation. That is all the more so given that inflation had a spike after the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the surge in fuel prices. But remember that inflation was also caused by the excessive printing of money (or measures akin to printing). And again, the priority is helping the borrower.

The problem with this is that prudent people who work hard and put money aside are the backbone of society. They should not be expected to bail out borrowers indefinitely, yet if people are losing money in savings they might not bother. That introduces a serious moral hazard.

There are also major issues relating to housing: the need to build it (so long as it is not in areas of outstanding natural beauty) and the need to cut radically the massive flow of immigration, which is at the heart of the shortage.