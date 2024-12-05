Editorial: MLAs must have the confidence to scrutinise laws and ministers properly - or credibility of Stormont is in question

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday December 5 2024

Scrutiny of our political leaders is vital in a democracy, but in recent weeks serious questions have been raised about whether Stormont MLAs are capable of that.

Revelations in the News Letter about previously undeclared communication between the First Minister and Paula Bradshaw – the chair of the committee meant to question Michelle O’Neill the following day – were just the latest in a seemingly constant drip-drip of information about the Executive Office committee that wouldn’t be in the public domain if not for the media.

Michelle O’Neill was asking for the meeting scrutinising her to be conducted in a manner that she agreed with – and seeking an advance private meeting to discuss it.

Instead of being given short shrift by Ms Bradshaw, the first minister was indulged. The result was a farcical committee hearing in October which will rank among the low points of devolution.

This is the same committee where the chairperson has objected to questioning witnesses rather than listening to their “lived experience” – and branded attempts to question the first minister “badgering a witness”.

Dame Arlene Foster may not have enjoyed the scrutiny she’s faced in the past, few politicians do. But in the Lords last week she correctly called out the standard of scrutiny in another Stormont committee, the Windsor Framework one – a body one of its own MLAs, Steve Aiken, has branded “comatose”.

The ex-DUP leader highlighted comments in that committee by an Alliance MLA, who voted against an inquiry into new laws saying “I don’t know what an inquiry would achieve”.

The nervousness around holding Stormont ministers to account might stem from a fear that the institutions are too fragile to cope.