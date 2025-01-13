Editorial: More weakness from the Labour government on the international stage

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday January 13 2025:

​The chancellor is being criticised for visiting China while there is turbulence back home on the gilts markets.

Increases in the government’s borrowing costs have sparked concern that Rachel Reeves won’t meet her debt and spending targets. She met the Chinese vice-president Han Zheng and vice-premier He Lifeng, the first high-level economic UK-China meeting since 2019. Rightly, the Tory government was cooler towards authoritarian Beijing.

But weakness is what Labour governments do, as we see in Keir Starmer and Hilary Benn’s total capitulation to an Irish government that is still suing us on legacy, despite Dublin having harboured IRA murderers for three decades (for which it has escaped scrutiny).

Re China, Tony Blair’s cabinet sang ‘for he’s a jolly good fellow’ to the wretched President Jiang Zemin in 1999, a mere decade after the massacre of students at Tiananmen Square. News of which is still suppressed to the Chinese public. And, despite getting the red carpet, President Jiang had the nerve to criticise his hosts for not doing even more to suppress entirely justified protests against him.

China, incidentally, amidst its other crimes such as bullying of that western, democratic beacon, Taiwan, has entirely extinguished democracy and freedom of speech in Hong Kong: to barely a whimper from Stormont MLAs, with almost all the local criticism of that outrage coming from the ex Alliance Party leader John Cushnahan, on these pages.