News Letter editorial on Tuesday August 27 2024:

The ex DUP leader’s idea will draw the ire of many people, but it is not absurd. MPs are paid £91,000 a year, three times the minimum wage. It is not a modest wage, but nor is it a big salary for leaders.

Few people would suggest that we pay MPs the hundreds of thousands of pounds a year that top barristers or bankers think they are due. Going into politics is a matter of public service, and many men and women who could earn much more outside of Westminster have made financial sacrifices to do just that. The former prime minister Rishi Sunak was mocked for his wealth, but it is better for society that some such talented people go into politics than merely continue to enrich themselves.

It is hard to attract a wide range of talented business or professional folk into government. One deterrent is that few of them would tolerate working for such a salary. Another is that politicians are demonised. A further problem is that after making sacrifices to become an MP they might suddenly lose their seat and struggle to return to what they were doing. It is right, in light of this ‘risk’ aspect to the job, to make small compensation payments if they lose their seat.

There are no guarantees in politics. Talented people might not get elected – the brilliant ex military leader Colonel Tim Collins fell short in North Down. It is sad that is so rare that such an experienced figure to try to become an NI MP, and that when he did he lost by a large margin.