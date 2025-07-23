Editorial: National financial trouble if anything is worse here in NI
Whenever you read of financial problems in the western world, and UK as a whole, then realise that it is even worse in Northern Ireland.
The problems of huge and unsustainable debt are a national matter, and in that sense Stormont might think that it has nothing to worry about. But the cultural problems and political failures that have led to these wider problems are even worse in this province.
Yesterday, the Governor of the Bank of England said he was “not unconcerned” by increased UK government borrowing after official figures showed higher-than-expected borrowing across UK state finances last month.
Andrew Bailey told the Treasury Committee: “The cost of borrowing has increased, the yield curve has steepened, but the important thing to say is that it is a global phenomenon. If anything, the pattern in the UK is in line with other markets and we have even seen steeper increases in other markets.”
Yes, this is true, it is a wider problem. But Britain, once one of the most stable and well run countries in the world, has shown that it essentially cannot cut public expenditure to anything like the required level. Even a Conservative government baulked from it. Labour is much worse.
Now the vast national debt is costing ever more in interest payments, at a dangerous time when we need to spend more on defence, and when an ageing population and out-of-control immigration is putting dangerous pressure on infrastructure and public service provision.
In Westminster not enough is being done. At Stormont, there is a total lack of reality – a refusal even to increase rates by a significant margin that would offset the refusal to levy water charges. Meanwhile, rising inflation – partly caused by factors such as weakly giving into strikers in NI and the entire UK – threatens yet higher interest rates and a worsening spiral.
