Editorial: ​NI must quit the ECHR with the rest of the UK

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday August 27 2025

​We report today on one disastrous Irish Sea border, and the possibility of another.

The first is our front page story about the toothless body that has been set up, supposedly in order to protect internal UK trade. To call it toothless is not to criticise the distinguished panel members, but rather the fact that the body will have no power.

The Irish Sea border – clearly the biggest constitutional change in Northern Ireland since 1921, more far reaching even than the disastrous 1985 Anglo Irish Agreement – gets ever more apparent. Its scope has been concealed by the fact that it is so complicated that it has taken time to understand its multi-faceted aspects.

What pure nonsense it was to say or even to imply that the border had been got rid of in any meaningful way. Instead NI is grappling with its immense implications – or would be, if the internal UK frontier was getting the scrutiny that it deserves.

Now there is another looming sea border. And this time unionists and friends of unionism in London, some of whom are influential, need to be prepared for it.

The UK, and possibly other European nations, are going to have to quit the European Convention on Human Rights. It was once a vital document, that emerged after a disastrous world war, when Europe had had brutal dictatorships. Now it is used by human rights extremists, academic purists (some of who have spent their careers trying to undermine the UK) and activist judges to, among other things, make policing our borders impossible. To the delight of some of these folk, Britain faces immense cultural upheaval due to a massive population influx.

We must quit Strasbourg and NI must do so with Great Britain.