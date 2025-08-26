Editorial: ​No wonder there is little money to repair potholes

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday August 26 2025

​A News Letter reader has complained to us about trying to cross a junction on the A1 road in Co Down and being almost unable to do so safely due to uncut grass.

This has been repeated elsewhere. Sometimes people cannot easily turn right out of a side road because their vision is blocked by overgrowing vegetation such as hedges.

And these problems have been rising in tandem with an increase in unfixed potholes on roads.

They are all linked. Cowardly politicians will spend money on glamorous or high profile or expensive things, then think they can cut-back on these small, but actually very important thinks like cutting vegetation and fixing potholes.

This is by no means a Northern Ireland only problem. Quite the contrary. In England, cold weather at the start of the year caused a spike in pothole-related breakdowns between April and June. The breakdown rescue company the RAC said it received 9% more call-outs likely caused by poor road surfaces in that period compared with a year earlier.

Problems with potholes have been linked to local roads maintenance funding for England provided by the UK government. It is a funding issue here in Northern Ireland too.

But think how Stormont, or councils, or public sector quangos, will merrily spend money on things such as contentious culture, like the West Belfast Festival. Think of how quickly politicians will spend money on pay rises for state employees. Think how they will not link this to performance. Think of how they refuse to make public sector pensions more affordable.

And the net result of this political idiocy is that there is no money left for the service itself. Or else seemingly minor matters like potholes and grass cutting get overlooked.