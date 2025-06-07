Editorial: ​Now Queen’s disgraces itself on Israel too

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday June 7 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Hot on the heels of the cowardly and despicable decision of Trinity College, Dublin to cut links with Israel, Queen’s University in Belfast (QUB) has done the same.

​The headline decision by Queen’s has been made to look reasonable. It said that the university had already announced last year that it would divest “from companies blacklisted by the UN Human Rights Council”. The implication was that this was a rational decision based on international norms, but gave no hint of how that same council has been disgraced by the way in which it has admitted countries with appalling records on human rights. These are often nations that traditionally gang up on Israel, yet they have nothing like the advanced democracy, legal system or other aspects of civilised governance that the Jewish state has had since its inception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then the QUB statement came to arguably the even worse part of its decision, severing of ties with Israeli institutions. It said: “From an academic standpoint, we currently have no institutional research MoUs with Israeli-based partners, there are no direct research partnerships with Queen’s and any institution in Israel, and we have no student exchange programmes with Israel.”

Note the present tense. Did it have such ties, we have asked? And even if not, the implication of the statement is of a passive situation, in much the same way that any typical university will have arrangements with places of learnings in some countries but not others. But the situation is not passive – QUB has actively decided not to have partnerships with Israel.