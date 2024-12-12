Editorial: Now the focus should be on catching the barbarians behind the La Mon massacre

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday December 12 2024:

Like so many victims of IRA massacres of civilians, Andrea Nelson has a low profile.

​Yesterday she spoke about the devastation that the IRA firebomb at the La Mon hotel brought to her family. Andrea was 14 and her sister Melanie 13 when their parents went out to dinner at the hotel in 1978.

The girls were left orphans after Paul and Dorothy were among the dead in the IRA firebomb.

It was a heinous atrocity, as was Enniskillen, Bloody Friday, Coleraine, the Shankill bomb, Donegall Street, Harrods and numerous other attacks that typically saw no-one brought to justice or perhaps just a terrorist involved in a secondary role.

The dignity of these victims of the IRA has been astonishing. Not only have they suffered their loss decades ago, but the legacy processes have failed them badly.

Yesterday a police ombudsman report found no evidence of collusion or major blunders in the RUC investigation into La Mon.

Now the focus should be on catching the IRA barbarians who ordered the attack.

Legacy investigations over the last decade have been hopelessly one-sided, and are set to remain so now that the Labour government has resumed legacy inquests and civil actions, which are overwhelmingly into state forces.

They in turn often lead to evidence that results in ex security forces being put in the dock. Meanwhile IRA leaders enjoy a de facto amnesty. When the last government tried to put an end to this outrage by stopping all prosecutions it was sued by an Irish government that has given IRA terrorists a flagrant, but unacknowledged amnesty, after Ireland having been a sanctuary for them during the violent years. Yet Keir Starmer just wants to appease Dublin’s legal case.