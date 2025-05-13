Editorial: ​PM’s immigration plan is belated and inadequate

Morning View

​​News Letter editorial on Tuesday May 13 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is already controversy of Keir Starmer’s language around immigration yesterday.

​The prime minister, announcing a new tougher position on the topic, said: “In a diverse nation like ours, and I celebrate that, these rules become even more important. Without them, we risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been accused of using the inflammatory language of the late Tory then Ulster Unionist MP Enoch Powell.

If only the Labour leader had been as far sighted as Mr Powell.

Of course there is a risk of Britain becoming an island of strangers. The risk was there decades ago due to immigration. Now it is a vastly greater risk than it was even three years ago.

Sir Keir also said yesterday: “Until in 2023, (net migration) reached nearly one million, which is about the population of Birmingham, our second largest city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How very true. Yet when the last Tory government tried, far too late and far too minimally, to begin to do something radical about these appalling numbers the Labour leader implied that they were racist. He scrapped the Rwanda scheme which, whatever its flaws, might at least have been the sort of deterrent that is wholly absent now.

But not only could a child see the validity of what Sir Keir said yesterday, and what he someone how failed to say before, it is also important to note that the number of immigrants into the UK is massively rising.

Those who say there is nothing to worry about use statistics to point to a fall in immigration. But that is merely a fall in the pace of immigration.

In other words, on top of the millions of net arrivals in Britain over the last 20 years, hundreds of thousands more are expected in over the next couple of years alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad