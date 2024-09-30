Editorial: Politicians seem to be muddled on Northern Ireland prison policy
One of the many areas in which political thinking at Stormont is muddled is with regard to prisons.
There is no appetite for building more jails in Northern Ireland, and so there is pressure on prisons.
Yet MLAs often send out mixed messages as to whether they even want to use prison as method of punishment, or whether they want more non custodial sentences. Often politicians who want tougher sentences for sexual crimes and domestic violence and racist offences, then want lesser terms for theft. There is widespread support for tougher terms for people who kill through dangerous driving (and rightly).
In summary, if you adopt a policy of fewer custodial sentences, you can cope with existing numbers of prison cells. If you want tougher terms in a range of areas, you can’t. That might be obvious but if it is so, why is there no debate about increasing prison capacity?
The justice minister has said that the prison population is currently bigger than it was anticipated to be in relation to the number of staff, creating obvious pressures. Happily, though, NI does not yet need to release prisoners early from prison.
Confusion over prison policy is not related to politicians from the province. In England a Labour Party that is full of penal reformers who want fewer people to be sent to prison then rushed to ensure that racist rioters were given long terms. And so they had to let out some serious offenders to make space.
Consider for example an armed robber or drug dealer who is given 10 years in jail for a grave criminal offence. It sounds like a long time, until you think that they are usually free after half their sentence – five years. And in England some such criminals had to be released after four. Someone who served four years would have gone into prison after the first 2020 lockdown was being eased. It is not a long time for a terrible crime.