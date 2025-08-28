Editorial: Reform UK's vow on deportation of illegal immigrants is not only welcome, it is overdue

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday August 28 2025:

​Reform UK is rightly now talking about mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

It might sound cruel, and a host of activists and naive politicians will imply that it is. But it is not remotely so. On the contrary, the immigration crisis is one of the great political failures of modern British history.

Again and again, elementary facts need to be emphasised as to the scale of the influx. Over the last three years, there has been a net increase in the UK population of at least 2.2 million people. That is into one of the more densely populated countries of the world, with all the pressure it puts on infrastructure – housing, health, schools.

Then there is a the cultural problem of having so many people who arrive who are from very alien cultures, indeed often from hostile cultures, and many of whom do not speak English.

Those who want to play down the crisis point out that most of the immigration has been legal, and that illegal small boats are only a fraction of the problem. But that just highlights how bad this situation is: there has been a loss of control of both legal and illegal immigration. These numbers are on top of the millions who arrived in the preceding 20 years.

Sir Keir Starmer has been useless. A weak man in all his dealings, be they with Europe or with the Irish government and certainly when it comes to seeing off human rights fanatics who have been delighted to see our borders opened. He sneered at the Rwanda scheme and removed one of the only deterrents.

