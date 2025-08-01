Editorial: Remembering the shameful Miami Showband atrocity

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday August 1 2025

​​It is hard now, when we look back on the Troubles, to think that even by 1974 and 75 Northern Ireland was to some extent normalising from the worst of the violence.

Terror peaked in 1972, when the province teetered on the brink of civil war, with almost 500 killings. By late1973 there was a public and political desire for an end to the horror, resulting in the Sunningdale Agreement. That deal ultimately failed but its failure does not disprove that there was a desire for peace, even if the details of a political resolution were always going to be contested.

As the 1970s progressed and it became clear that there would not in fact be a civil war, successive UK governments – Labour in the late 1960s, Tory from 1970, Labour again in 1974 – began to normalise life here.

Music is a barometer of how secure people felt socially. While some performing heroes like Rory Gallagher came to NI all the way through the Troubles, it was not until the late 1970s that artists who were not themselves from Northern Ireland played concerts here. Local bands, however, were often hugely popular. The Miami Showband, the membership of which changed over the 1960s and 70s but was cross-border in make-up, and – by 1975 – almost evenly mixed religion (four out of six from NI, two Catholic and two Protestant). Not that religion mattered to the band or their fans – they were popular everywhere they played.

Fifty years ago, after a packed gig in Banbridge, the band was ambushed on the road to Dublin by loyalists. Three were murdered in that heinous attack on civilians. That security force or ex security force members were among the killers made it all the more shameful (it also helped the IRA ever since to blacken the reputation of the security forces unfairly).