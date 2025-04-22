Editorial: Rid NI of ‘non criminal hate incident’ nonsense
Police officers should be banned from recording “non-crime hate incidents” (NCHIs) in most cases, the Conservatives have said.
Kemi Badenoch said that her party would put forward an amendment to the Government’s Crime and Policing Bill banning the practice, except where a senior officer thought the information would assist in prevention of crime. NCHIs are recorded incidents that do not count as crimes but are perceived to be motivated by hatred towards certain characteristics such as race or gender.
But Mrs Badenoch said NCHIs waste “police time chasing ideology and grievance instead of justice” and suggested officers were “trawling social media for things someone might find offensive” rather than “fighting crime”.
It is unclear how this amendment, if successful, will affect Northern Ireland. Indeed it is unclear how NCHIs in fact apply in the province. The News Letter is seeking clarification from the PSNI Freedom of Information department as to how NCHI suspect names are recorded.
Northern Ireland is a place where nonsense such as non criminal hate incidents needs to be not merely monitored but removed. We are a society in which terrorists and their supporters accuse others of sectarianism when in fact they are some of the most sectarian people in Europe.
It is a society in which the late Pastor James McConnell was put on trial for insulting Islam after a complaint by a man who defended Isis, and criticism from a man, Martin McGuinness, who didn’t engage in mere hate speech but in multiple and grievous actual hate crimes for which he was never put on trial.
And a society in which security forces face trial or ruin, not the terrorists they defeated. Be clear where anti ‘hate’ operatives in NI will focus: on Protestants and unionists and people of a conservative political outlook.
