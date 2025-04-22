Editorial: ​Rid NI of ‘non criminal hate incident’ nonsense

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday April 22 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Police officers should be banned from recording “non-crime hate incidents” (NCHIs) in most cases, the Conservatives have said.

​Kemi Badenoch said that her party would put forward an amendment to the Government’s Crime and Policing Bill banning the practice, except where a senior officer thought the information would assist in prevention of crime. NCHIs are recorded incidents that do not count as crimes but are perceived to be motivated by hatred towards certain characteristics such as race or gender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mrs Badenoch said NCHIs waste “police time chasing ideology and grievance instead of justice” and suggested officers were “trawling social media for things someone might find offensive” rather than “fighting crime”.

It is unclear how this amendment, if successful, will affect Northern Ireland. Indeed it is unclear how NCHIs in fact apply in the province. The News Letter is seeking clarification from the PSNI Freedom of Information department as to how NCHI suspect names are recorded.

Northern Ireland is a place where nonsense such as non criminal hate incidents needs to be not merely monitored but removed. We are a society in which terrorists and their supporters accuse others of sectarianism when in fact they are some of the most sectarian people in Europe.

It is a society in which the late Pastor James McConnell was put on trial for insulting Islam after a complaint by a man who defended Isis, and criticism from a man, Martin McGuinness, who didn’t engage in mere hate speech but in multiple and grievous actual hate crimes for which he was never put on trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad