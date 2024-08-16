Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday August 16 2024:

​It is almost 20 years since plans were unveiled for a multi-sport stadium at the Maze.

That stadium plan was controversial, both the concept of a shared facility between the GAA, rugby and football, but also the location, being out of Belfast.

There were strong arguments against locating a stadium at the Maze, but the decision to abandon a single stadium – which could have been placed elsewhere, such as in the Titanic Quarter – means the Euros 2028 will not come to Belfast unless the grossly over-priced GAA Casement stadium is built.

The Maze has since become a successful centre for the Balmoral Show, including a permanent arena. But another aspect to the Maze is unresolved, – what to do with the remnants of the H-Blocks, where terrorists were jailed.

In 2007, when a 'conflict resolution centre' was proposed there, the then DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said “whatever spin is deployed, the preservation of the H-Blocks ... would become a shrine to the terrorists”. He said it was “clear now the price for SF support" for Maze redevelopment was was "a shrine to IRA terror”.

Years later the then DUP leader Peter Robinson was prepared to press ahead with plans for a peace centre at the Maze, until he pulled his support after a backlash, saying there must be a change of attitude by SF towards victims of the IRA.

Now it has emerged that the DUP and UUP support of National Museums Northern Ireland examining what role it might play in the “interpretation of and access to” the prison buildings with the body managing the site.

The remnants of the prison are a vivid historical reminder of the Troubles. It would be good if that past could be told candidly.