Editorial: Sinn Fein needs to tell people there is no health risk to mobile phone masts
In today’s News Letter we report on yet another attack on a 5G phone mast in west Belfast (you can read our report here).
Attacks have left that part of Northern Ireland’s capital city with poor mobile phone coverage, leading to understandable complaints from residents, businesses, local groups and politicians.
But we need to be clear about a few things. It is the responsibility of politicians and other people of influence in the community to speak out against the sort of almost superstitious fears that might be leading to these attacks. Police think a single anti 5G activist might be behind the attacks.
Cornerstone, the company that puts up the mast infrastructure, has said: "The strong consensus of expert groups and public health agencies, such as the World Health Organisation, is that no health risks have been established from exposure to the low-level radio signals used by these base stations."
It also points out that without network coverage, west Belfast will miss out on “opportunities that will make the area a better place to live”.
This is right on both counts. First there is no evidence of any health risk. Initial fears about phone masts more than 20 years ago, as they began to spread across Northern Ireland and other countries, have been dispelled by decades of global evidence of their impact, showing nothing to fear.
The other point is also right. If these attacks continue, west Belfast will suffer.
The Sinn Féin MPs Paul Maskey, wants network providers to look for locations for masts "which are out of the way". But this panders to the idea that there is some risk. SF and other politicians, including the US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr no less, are not shy about pushing conspiracy ideas on health. Locally this includes grossly exaggerated claims about the risk from Sellafield nuclear processing waste. There are consequences for such nonsense.