Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday June 9 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In today’s News Letter we report on yet another attack on a 5G phone mast in west Belfast (you can read our report here).

Attacks have left that part of Northern Ireland’s capital city with poor mobile phone coverage, leading to understandable complaints from residents, businesses, local groups and politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But we need to be clear about a few things. It is the responsibility of politicians and other people of influence in the community to speak out against the sort of almost superstitious fears that might be leading to these attacks. Police think a single anti 5G activist might be behind the attacks.

Cornerstone, the company that puts up the mast infrastructure, has said: "The strong consensus of expert groups and public health agencies, such as the World Health Organisation, is that no health risks have been established from exposure to the low-level radio signals used by these base stations."

It also points out that without network coverage, west Belfast will miss out on “opportunities that will make the area a better place to live”.

This is right on both counts. First there is no evidence of any health risk. Initial fears about phone masts more than 20 years ago, as they began to spread across Northern Ireland and other countries, have been dispelled by decades of global evidence of their impact, showing nothing to fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other point is also right. If these attacks continue, west Belfast will suffer.