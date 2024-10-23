Editorial: Stormont fails miserably to hold Michelle O’Neill to account

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday October 24 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If anyone had any doubts about the inability of MLAs to hold one of their own to account, they were surely put to bed yesterday during a dismal performance by MLAs attempting to scrutinise the First Minister.

Not only had some questions been sent in advance in a bid to ensure Michelle O’Neill’s attendance – but the chair of the Executive Office scrutiny committee accepted a request from her to meet before the evidence session began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Neill wanted to set the parameters for what could and couldn’t be asked. Instead of being given short shrift, Paula Bradshaw met her to discuss the “conduct” of the meeting. The Alliance MLA later claimed this was “very standard practice”.

In the meeting itself, the Sinn Fein politician largely set the agenda – deciding what was and wasn’t a matter for her to answer. The chair struggled to give any coherent counter to her arguments.

She did, however, attempt to coach some MLAs into asking a question that would fall under the First Minister’s remit. But despite having weeks to get their head around their brief – many struggled.

As happened in the Assembly, when O’Neill last took questions on the scandals embroiling her party, the politicians were largely incapable of asking a coherent follow up question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even when they did, it was to no avail. Timothy Gaston – who did ask questions relevant to O’Neill’s ministerial brief – was quick to hit back when told by the chair Michael McMonagle’s employment wasn’t a matter for the committee to ask about.