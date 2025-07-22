Editorial: The golf Open was another event triumph for Northern Ireland

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday July 21 2025:

​The Open was back in Northern Ireland last week – and what a success it was.

​Arguably golf’s most prestigious tournament was played at Royal Portrush, one of the best courses in the world.

And Rory McIlroy, one of three Northern Ireland players who are among the best in the sport, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke, served as ambassadors or the return of the Open to the province.

The fans loved it, as did the big names and powers that be in the sport of golf itself. Everyone praised Portrush, including the world’s best player, Scottie Scheffler himself, who picked up the famous Claret Jug.

The final number of people who actually attended the four-day event (and the four days of practices before it) has not been released, but it was the better part of 300,000 fans of the game.

Portrush is not merely a stunning course, like Royal Co Down in Newcastle, it is – also like its Co Down counterpart – in a beautiful setting. So NI’s ability to organise and host such an event was not only on display, but so was the scenic nature of our small country – one that is increasingly on the international tourist trail.

It seems such a long way from the Troubles, which ended the better part of 30 years ago.

The weather largely held out too. And who knows, in an age in which sunny locations are getting ever hotter, and for many people unbearable, Ulster temperatures and occasionally drizzling conditions might even become a selling point.

Tourism NI said that this part of the world will reap the benefits of this event for years to come. It was watched by scores of millions of people internationally.