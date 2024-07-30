Editorial: The incident with the PSNI car in south Armagh showed clear double standards in policing in Northern Ireland

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday July 30 2024:

The scenes of a police officer riding recklessly through Camlough clutching a GAA flag were, you would think, obviously disgraceful.

​The former senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows, who had a leading role in overseeing police discipline, understandably thought it was a fake. He said he had seen nothing like it in his 20 years in the PSNI, and was unware of anything like it in the police prior to that. So those of us who watch events from outside the police were not wrong to think it a spectacle without recent precedent.

Not only was a brazen, triumphalist display of support for the deeply tribal GAA, it was reckless. The driver, presumably a police officer (unless the PSNI lost possession of their vehicles and someone else was in at the wheel), spun round and round a roundabout, then did a u-turn causing other vehicles to brake. Unless our eyes our deceiving us, it is a clear case of dangerous driving that must come before the courts. Then, if indeed it is confirmed that an officer was at the wheel, it is a sacking offence. Driving like that by anyone is bad enough but given how the police have to enforce action against members of the public for driving in such a fashion it should be unthinkable in an officer.

But nationalist politicians see no problem. To Colum Eastwood it was a sign of normality in policing in south Armagh. To his suspended SDLP colleague Justin McNulty it was not merely acceptable but “brilliant”.

Not long ago Simon Byrne agreed to give republicans the lawless policing that they want in south Armagh.