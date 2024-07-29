Editorial: The Olympic opening ceremony is not a place for political commentary, let alone crude satire

Morning View

From time to time, liberal minded folk show consistency when they use shock tactics.

​For example, in the Netherlands, a country that has some of the most liberal attitudes of any country in the world towards sexual matters, there have been attempts to confront some of the most socially conservative communities in Europe – Muslim communities.

Thus, in education classes ahead of citizenship classes they have shown images of topless women on beaches as a way of saying that that sort of undress is accepted in certain outdoor contexts in the country that the immigrants in the classes are trying to join as full citizens.

The organisers of the Paris Olympic opening ceremony who used drag queens and a transgender model to depict the Last Supper of Christ were trying to shock, but in doing so made greivous blunders.

The first was that an Olympic opening ceremony should be a platform for the best of the nation that is hosting the ceremony. It is, usually, a dazzling display of visual imagery and lights and sound and performance and special effects. It is not a forum for political commentary, let alone one for crude or sexual satire or late-night humour.

The second was, specifically, that it was in appalling bad taste to ridicule the last hours of Christ in a country with such a long, Christian, mostly Catholic tradition.

The third was that, if it had been an occasion on which it was fitting to “celebrate community tolerance”, as the organiser Anne Descamps said, in her apology for the tasteless incident, then the way to do that would be to celebrate the origins of such tolerance, which in European countries such as France is enlightened thinking that has emerged from Christianity. As in Holland, it would be Muslim conservatism that would be challenged, by far the most religiously conservative communities now on the continent.