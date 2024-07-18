Editorial: The reports about Sue Gray's attempted influence on Northern Ireland policy are alarming

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday July 18 2024:

Sue Gray has had a career at the top of government yet is barely known to the public.

​She was a civil servant in Whitehall, albeit in highly influential but low profile roles. As director-general of the Propriety and Ethics team of the Cabinet Office after 2012, she often led investigations into government mishaps. It meant she investigated ministers and, in a later civil service role, even investigated the then prime minister Boris Johnson over ‘partygate’.

As someone whose probes could end careers, she ought to have an intimate understanding of what is, and is not, acceptable in government. Yet she is not beyond reproach. In 2019, when Sinn Fein were keeping Stormont down until it got an Irish language act, Ms Gray was the top civil servant in finance in NI, and she signed a joint letter with the Scottish and Welsh finance ministers, both left-wing politicians, to the Conservative government, expressing scathing criticism of plans to change certain work pensions. How did someone who had sat in judgement of others not see that this might be inappropriate for a civil servant?

Only the News Letter looked at this apparent breach of official impartiality (click here to read our report on it).

Ms Gray is no longer a civil servant. Even so reports that she has tried to push for funding for the now grossly over-priced GAA stadium at Casement (click here to read about it) are alarming. Incidentally, there are also questions to be asked of the IFA – why they are cheerleaders for the plan. While republicans are not the only advocates of the stadium, it is a pet project from them.

Ms Gray is also reportedly pushing for citizens’ assemblies on issues such as devolution. Is she unaware that this, regarding NI, is another republican pet project?

