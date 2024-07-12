Editorial: The TUV needs to be wary of getting too close to Nigel Farage

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday July 12 2024:

​Once again the TUV has been given reason to be highly wary of Nigel Farage.​

Mr Farage is someone who intermittently talks up his unionism, but has never shown sustained interest in Northern Ireland or proper support for it.

At times since 2016, he has paid lip service criticism to the way in which NI has been crossed over Brexit, and made a semi-detached part of the UK. But he had no interest in supporting the province in 2019, at the key moment of the Boris betrayal of unionists. Like Johnson himself, Mr Farage was merely jubilant that a full Brexit (exiting the single market and customs union) had been achieved. If it meant a fundamental rupture in the UK, so be it.

He later said that an all Ireland was inevitable, something that Lord Empey rightly characterised as “music to the ears of republicans”, then denied he had said it, before the Irish Times set the record straight – setting out exactly what he said, of which they had a recording.

Mr Farage then betrayed his own party’s pact with the TUV, by endorsing two DUP MPs.

Now he has demoted Reform UK’s most passionate unionist, Ben Habib, one of the few mainland politicians who shows a real commitment to NI.

Reform UK is not a party that is to the tastes of all unionists, but at least it had seemed to be unequivocal about the Union – unlike the Tories, who have MPs like Julian Smith and Simon Hoare who pushed for close relations with the Republic of Ireland even when it was at its most unfriendly to Britain, and unlike Labour, which can’t even say that it will campaign in a border poll for NI to stay in the UK.