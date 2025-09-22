Editorial: The UK and two of its closest allies have rewarded Hamas at the expense of the country in the Middle East that has western values, Israel

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday September 22 2025:

​The appalling decision of Sir Keir Starmer to recognise a so-called Palestinian state reflects problems with both his leadership and wider issues in the western world.

​The Labour prime minister, as this newspaper and countless other observers have chronicled, is a weak and muddled leader, torn between pragmatism and his obsessive ‘human rights’ legal background.

One moment he is chiming with middle England, the next he is returning to his roots among those activists who despise Israel and the wider west – values that the Jewish state alone embodies in the Middle East of democracy and a free press and progressive values on matters such as women’s rights.

Labour is also now beholden to a large Muslim vote, one that has been getting ever larger with the loss of control of immigration (admittedly this is principally the fault of the last Tory government). Sir Keir has, since he became Labour leader, fluctuated between being a scourge of anti-semitism, much of it of the Islamic extremist variety, and such a critic of Israel that he endorses its leader being arrested if he sets foot on British soil.

As the Board of Deputies of British Jews rightly says, “the way the UK has chosen to recognise a Palestinian state has done nothing to advance a ceasefire, free the hostages, stop the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, or advance long-term peace”.

The recognition of a Palestinian state is not something that could never happen, indeed a two-state solution has at times been a real prospect, but one that was shattered by the Hamas attacks of 2003, which showed their genocidal intent.