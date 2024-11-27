Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday November 27 2024:

​In today’s News Letter we interview Conal Heatley, chief executive of Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland. He wants to change the flag under which athletes from NI compete in future games.

Jim Allister MP (TUV) has highlighted this latest example of the seemingly harmless notion of ‘neutrality’ being used to undermine the very idea of Northern Ireland.

The province wasn’t allowed a centenary in 2021, ostensibly because of Covid but in fact an anniversary religious service at Armagh​ was a capitulation to nationalists who don’t want NI to exist. It barely uttered the words Northern Ireland. BBC NI led its evening news with the Roman Catholic Archbishop’s talk of the pain of partition after timid Protestant churchmen failed to give a counter view. The main sermon scolded listeners about slavery etc without any thanks for the country most of us love, Northern Ireland.

Then when Olympics athletes from NI had their best ever Olympic medal haul recently, this too was airbrushed. There was no homecoming, and a celebratory event held far too late, in October, was not even properly covered by BBC.

Now there are calls to replace the Ulster Banner, or Ulster Flag, at Commonwealth Games. But Sinn Fein, who don’t want NI to exist, might have to approve a new flag (a recent statement by the Enterprise minister, Conor Murphy, referred to the “north of Ireland” not Northern Ireland.

Mr Heatley says the Union Flag “doesn’t work” as a substitute: “Not for any political reason, but ... because [it also represents the rest of the UK]. It doesn't uniquely identify Northern Ireland..."

