Editorial: ​There is no sign of sufficient support in Northern Ireland to back Michelle O’Neill’s demand for a border poll

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday September 8 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The self-styled ‘first minister for all’ is talking in the highly partisan nationalist way she always has done.​

Michelle O’Neill, the Sinn Fein Stormont leader who says that there was no alternative to the IRA, has called on the UK government to use the 30th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement to announce a referendum on an all Ireland. Her suggested date for a plebiscite on shattering the UK, 2028, shows that the timeline for that obsessive SF goal of a parochial independent Ireland outside of the far larger, more dynamic United Kingdom is slipping. It does not seem long since republicans, at the start of this century, were predicting an all island by the 2016 Easter Rising centenary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be complacent for unionists to dismiss the possibility of a border poll, or even a bad outcome in such. These things are uncertain, and opinion can move quickly (as the 2016 Brexit referendum showed, as indeed did the 2014 Scottish independence vote two years earlier, when overwhelming support for staying in the UK tightened during the campaign).

But Sinn Fein knows how little change there has been in the polls on the constitutional question in Northern Ireland. It seemed for a while that opinion was moving after the UK voted to leave the EU, but overall findings in NI have barely changed over the near decade since the June 2016 decision to quit.