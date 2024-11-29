Editorial: Today's bill is an attempt to legislate for assisted suicide - and MPs should reject it

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday November 29 2024:

​Westminster will vote on so-called assisted dying today for England and Wales.

​While the private member’s bill under debate does not directly affect Northern Ireland, it will in effect have immediate impact if it passes.

There will be increased pressure to introduce the same in the province, and indeed in Scotland.

As Carla Lockhart MP explained in a opinion article in this paper this week, the advocates of change have cleverly hijacked the language around this topic.

They talk now of assisted dying as opposed to euthanasia or assisted suicide.

But that in effect is what is on offer.

The implication is that doctors cruelly keep alive people in agony, but that is not what happens. Doctors not only administer heavy doses of modern pain relief to alleviate great pain as much as they can, they withhold futile treatments at end of life.

We already have the concept of ‘do not resuscitate’.

But bringing forward death and assisting it is another matter entirely.

There is an even more fundamental problem with today’s vote: a private member’s bill after a five-hour debate is an entirely inappropriate way to bring about such mammoth change.

There are profound issues to be examined, which cannot possibly happen in such a limited timeframe on a day of the week, Friday, when MPs are typically barely in Westminster at all.

One such issue is coercion and the protections that will be offered to people who feel under pressure to bring forward their own deaths due to the wishes of others.

Another such issue is the slippery slope: that this change will lead, as it has done in other countries such as Belgium and Canada, to a major widening of the parameters in which the state helps people to kill themselves.