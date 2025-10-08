Editorial: ​Tories at last talk about needed fiscal discipline

Morning View

​It sometimes seems as if fiscal discipline is now essentially impossible in western politics.

​Any attempts to control government spending are spurned in London, in Paris, and in Washington DC. And in Belfast there is no such attempt at all. With Stormont almost perpetually bailed out for its refusal to be realistic over expenditure, there is little sign of hard decisions over revenues/budgets.

But the problem, while deplorable in Northern Ireland, is acute in Britain, France and America too mainly because parties of the political right now want to spend big as well. President Trump is so inclined, as is the nationalist French right and as is Nigel Farage of Reform UK.

It was once conservatively-minded political parties that were likely to believe in such financial rectitude.

This is a looming crisis. Amid ageing populations and growing defence demands, as well as rising populations due to mass immigration, the pressures for more funding will only grow. A full-blown fiscal emergency is quite plausible, which could further drag down the western democracies and embolden autocratic states such as China, which does not pander to often ill-informed public opinion on finances.

With Mr Farage having suggested that he is no friend of fiscal discipline, such as radically reforming the disgraceful and ruinously costly excesses of welfare budgets, it is good to learn that the Conservative leader will talk about paying down our debt.

Kemi Badenoch is to set out a “golden rule” in her conference speech today, that half of all money saved from cuts must be put towards shrinking the big UK deficit.

The other half would go on spending or cutting taxes to boost the economy, under the move that she will pledge to introduce if the Tories are re-elected to government.