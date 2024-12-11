Editorial: Unionists in symbolic display of unity for sham vote against Irish Sea border

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday December 11 2024:

A 2021 book by various authors looked at the arguments in favour of the United Kingdom, and staying in it.

​Contributors included Baroness (Kate) Hoey, the News Letter columnist Owen Polley, the human rights activist Jeff Dudgeon, and Professor Arthur Aughey.

The compilation of essays was largely ignored by reviewers, in contrast to the breathless coverage that is typically given to advocates of a so-called ‘new Ireland’.

One of the key essays was by the former Ulster Unionist Party and first minister of Northern Ireland, David Trimble. Lord Trimble wrote about how he felt “betrayed personally by the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

He said: “Make no mistake about it, the protocol does not safeguard the Good Friday Agreement. It demolishes its central premise by removing the assurance that democratic consent is needed to make any change to the status of Northern Ireland.”

Lord Trimble’s essay was cited by the DUP yesterday in the sham vote on the Irish Sea border at Stormont yesterday, in which minority protections have been set aside because unionists are in a minority (could you imagine any protection of any description for nationalists, large or small, being scrapped without them stirring international outrage?).

For all the foregone conclusion of yesterday’s vote, all unionist MLAs united against what Lord Trimble called the “seismic change” in the constitutional position of NI (the symptoms of which were later slightly diminished by the Windsor Framework, then again in the Safeguarding the Union deal).

It is welcome that the DUP has abandoned its misleading and unhelpful claim that the Irish Sea border, which will harden this very week, is gone. It is also welcome that even moderate unionists are not talking about the ‘best of both worlds’ for NI.