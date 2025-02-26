Editorial: When Stormont leaders meet Chinese officials ​the DUP should insist on clarity, given that Sinn Fein never will

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday February 26 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Far more clarity is needed in the meetings between Northern Ireland’s leaders and Chinese officials.

Good work by the South Antrim Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann in highlighting these encounters has now put the spotlight on a Chinese description of a meeting this month between Michelle O’Neill, Emma Little Pengelly and Consul General Li Nan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swann has said that one of the themes of the meeting, “friendly cooperation between China and Northern Ireland”, is something that “goes far beyond” the brief of two devolved matters. There has been a lack of transparency around this and other such meetings.

While it is welcome that the Foreign Office, in response to Mr Swann, has committed to challenging the Stormont executive to ensure “a robust framework for any international engagement” it is not clear that this has yet happened. But then this Labour government wants a thaw in relations with China.

The Executive Office says that releasing records of a previous meeting could harm “international relations”. How could that be so?|

There was an embarrassing moment in 2020 when Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill met the NI Chinese consul general, who claimed the pair "understand and respect" Hong Kong's new security law imposed by China. Mrs Foster then insisted they didn’t but it is appalling that there was even a chance for China to claim such, given what it was doing in Hong Kong to smother democracy and a free press (a repression that has since triumphed).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is no surprise that Sinn Fein wants good relations with enemies of the west, but the DUP is not like that. It must insist on clarity over such meetings at this time when China is seeking entrees into nations like the UK.