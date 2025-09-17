Editorial: ​Yet another US presidency on which we report

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday September 17 2025

​The 47th president of the United States has his second state visit to the United Kingdom today and tomorrow.

​We will be reporting on that visit, as we have reported on all American presidents since the country broke free of Britain in the 1770s.

In fact, we reported on the pre-independence American colonies, for nearly 40 years between our own founding in 1737 and the Declaration of Independence in 1776 (an event which we reported too, on our front page).

President Trump will be hosted by King Charles III, the eleventh monarch whom we have covered in our long history as a newspaper. And the king will be assisted in hosting President Trump by his head of government, the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer – the 58th person to hold that post since 1737.

The News Letter turns 288 today – our first edition hit the streets on September 17 1737 (but it was known as September 6 in the calendar that existed then).

The first head of state we reported on was King George II. We reported on the very first prime minister, Robert Walpole, who was still in Downing Street at the time of our launch. There have in fact been more than 70 premierships over that time, but this is because several of the 58 prime ministers have held the officer more than once, for example Harold Wilson from 1964 to 1970 and then again from 1974 to 1976.

Among daily newspapers, only the News Letter has reported on such a long span of time: as we explain on page three, we are the oldest of the English language daily newspapers in the world.

And as that report also explains, our earliest surviving editions are now being digitised – thanks to financial help from the UK government.