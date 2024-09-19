Editorial: Yet more claims of pushiness from Keir Starmer's advisor, Sue Gray

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday September 19 2024:

​Once again Sue Gray, the prime minister’s key advisor, is back in the headlines.

Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff was once one of the most powerful mandarins in London, who adjudicated on the alleged misdeeds of politicians. She even helped to bring down a prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You would have thought that such a figure would be whiter than white. That she would not only shun the limelight, as she indeed does, but would make clear her scrupulous adherence to all political and governmental norms.

Yet now we are hearing that Ms Gray asked for and was given a salary of £170,000, according to information that the BBC has received from Whitehall sources. If this is so, did it not occur to someone who wielded such fierce judgement on others that such a salary might look bad? It was already appalling that someone with her past role in the crucial matter of upholding parliamentary and governmental standards had so quickly moved from that position to a politically partisan one for the Labour Party. Since then things have gotten worse, or so it is alleged.

Ms Gray is said to have been heavy handed in her attempts to get funding for the grossly over-priced Sinn Fein pet project of a Gaelic stadium at Casement. The Times had reported that she was seen as close to SF politicians.

That such funding was withheld does not disprove such influence. There was in the end no chance of Labour credibly withholding winter fuel payments while funding a stadium that had gone up to £400 million in cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did she have a role in the outrageous decision to fund a Pat Finucane inquiry? And is she still pushing for another SF pet project, citizens’ assemblies, in what republicans hope will bring forward an all-Ireland?