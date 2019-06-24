England voted for Brexit, not for the Conservative Party

Dear Boris, England did not vote for the Conservative Party on 23 June 2016, but to leave the undemocratic European Union and to reassert the ancient sovereignty of England.

The Tory MPs are still largely remainers as we see from the elimination of Dominic Raab and Michael Gove and the absurd support for a Theresa May supporter from Eton in the shape of Rory Stewart.

Eton and Charterhouse are great schools as I well know.

One of my sons after all was the Top Scholar in his year at Charterhouse in the late 1980s (a Saunderite like PBH May).

But it is one thing to get to Oxford from Charterhouse and Eton, quite another from Lydbrook and the Forest of Dean.

How are you going to convince the English working class voters who voted to leave?

It still seems unlikely.

Gerald Morgan, Fellow, Trinity College Dublin