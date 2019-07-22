Equality used to mean everyone treated the same way but it now looks like preferential treatment for minorities

Towards the end of June, each time I opened my personal computer, an LGBT slogan appeared on the screen which claimed that, “the fight for equality still exists”.

What on earth is this group talking about and what more do they want? There is hardly a television programme that does not have a homosexual or lesbian character and it invariably portrays them in a favourable or sympathetic light.

Letter to the editor

What other group has been allowed to decorate police vehicles in their colours as the LGBT did? Could you ever imagine that being done by heterosexuals on 12th July or 15th August? (pictured the LGBT flag at Stormont House)

We will soon see the shops in Belfast displaying Pride posters but how many of them will put up posters in support of the heterosexual groups that march through our city?

Like many other people, I have been worried by scenes of serving police officers marching in support of this group, while in police uniform, because it calls into question the impartiality of the PSNI.

I am not interested in a person’s sexual preference but I am extremely tired of heterosexuals being disregarded because of our sexuality!

Equality used to mean ‘everyone being treated in the same way’ but today it means ‘giving preferential treatment to minority groups’. The sad thing is that instead of being thankful for progress, their response is a constant demand for more ... because they judge their rights to be more important than yours or mine!

Robert Lacey, Greenisland